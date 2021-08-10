Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra makes BIG revelation on his relationship status – check out

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming India’s first track and field athtele to win gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Chopra is also the only second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics event after Abhinav Bindra.

With the historic feat, Neeraj set social media ablaze with millions of Indian fans congratulating him for making the nation proud. He even gained many fans on social media as before winning the gold medal his Instagram follower count was about 100k, but now it has crossed the 3-million mark.

Meanwhile, many female fans were not only impressed by Neeraj’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics but they even got bowled over his stylish looks and were desperate to know if the star athlete is single or not.

Well, there is good news as well as a piece of bad news for those female fans as Neeraj revealed that he is very much single, but the javelin thrower also cleared that he will only focus on his game for the coming few years.

In an interview with Times Now, Neeraj was asked about the attention which his female fans are showering on him and he said, “It is good but to tell the truth, I am focusing on my game."

When asked if he has a girlfriend, the young Olympic gold medallist said, “Will see later, now my focus is on my game. There is no one now. It is great that I am getting so much love. The coming year is important with the Asian Games and the World Championships, and then other tournaments leading to the Olympics again. So I want to focus on my game."

Also, Chopra revealed that he got his famously long mane chopped before the Games due to heat.

“I like long hair but I was getting irritated by the heat, long hair causes a lot of sweating. So I got a haircut.

“I have kept long hair since I was 9-10 years old, but of late, it started to bug me. In a couple of competitions, it was causing me to sweat, and it was dripping onto my eyes. I tried using a hairband also, but it would fall off,” Chopra explained.

“So I thought that it’s the Olympics, style baad mei ho jaayega, game pehle (style can come later, the game comes first),” the javelin star added.