Paris Olympics 2024: Big Day For India As Anush Agarwalla Secures First-Ever Paris Games Quota In Dressage For Country

Anush Agarwalla, the recipient of a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, has clinched a Paris Olympic quota for India in the dressage discipline, announced the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) on Monday. Agarwalla, who secured an individual bronze in Hangzhou, earned the quota based on his impressive performances in four FEI events: Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%). The quota is now attributed to the country, with the National Federation set to conduct a final trial before nominating the participant to the organisers.

Expressing his elation, the 24-year-old Agarwalla stated, "I am immensely proud and thankful to have secured a spot for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has been a lifelong dream, and I am honored to contribute to this historic moment for our nation."

Agarwalla remains hopeful of retaining the quota, emphasizing his commitment to staying focused, disciplined, and diligent in his training. "I will continue to set and achieve goals, confident in my ability to represent India on this prestigious stage," he added.

EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh extended his congratulations to Agarwalla, affirming, "Today, we received confirmation from FEI regarding the allocation of an individual quota in the dressage event. Anush's consistent performances in FEI events have brought India this quota, a source of immense pride."

Singh highlighted India's growing presence in FEI events, expressing confidence in the country's representation in equestrian events at the Olympics.

Celebrated rider Fouaad Mirza had represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with previous representations by Imtiaaz Anees (2000), Indrajit Lamba (1996), and Darya Singh (1980).

What is Dressage event?

Dressage event involves the rider-horse duo performing in a 20m x 60m arena, following a set pattern of movements indicated by lettered markers. The event features seven stages, with scoring ranging from 1 to 10, reflecting the quality of performance.