If you are following Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw career, you also know about Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. If Neeraj and Nadeem are taking part in a global men's javelin event, more often than not, both end up at the podium, with Neeraj so far always ahead of his Pakistani rival. Despite being fierce competitors, Neeraj and Nadeem also remain best of friends off the field. Amid the political tensions between the two countries, this friendship acts like a welcome change.

Not to forget, while Neeraj is yet to cross the 90m mark in men's javelin, Nadeem has already done that when he hit a 90.18m throw at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to win the gold. Neeraj was absent in this event due to a thigh injury. Unlike Neeraj, who is ably supported by various private players as well as sports ministry, Nadeem has little to no help in his country.

The state of sports federations in Pakistan is very poor. Pakistan is going through an economic crisis currently and with corruption so rampant in these sports bodies, the athletes suffer a lot. Olympic athletes like Nadeem rise through all of these challenges.

Nadeem is Pakistan's best hopes for a medal in Paris Olympics 2024. Pakistan have no medals to show in the last three decades. The last individual gold medal for Pakistan came in boxing when Hussain Shah won the bronze in 1988 Seoul Games. They have won 10 Olympic medals so far in the history of the Games and 8 of them came in hockey alone. Since 1992, Pakistan have never won an Olympics medal.

Nadeem's worry today is that his old javelin cannot win him competitions anymore. With Olympics approaching fast, his 2015 javelin has given up and he needs a new one to play the sport at the international level. However, the athlete is struggling to buy one. These cost of these javelins can burn your pocket if you do not come from an affluent family. As per a Navbharat Times report, Neeraj's javelin costs around Rs 1.10 lakh. The cost could be more in Pakistan and in international market.

Nadeem has approached the national federation for help to buy the new javelin, as reported by PTI. Nadeem was quoted as saying, "It has now got to a stage where the javelin is damaged and I have asked the national federation and my coach to do something about it before the Paris Olympics. When I started off in 2015, competing in international events I got this javelin."

"For an international athlete aiming to win a medal in the Olympic Games, you need proper equipment and training facilities," the athlete who recently underwent surgery for an elbow problem, added.