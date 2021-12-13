Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: How cricketers reacted to Max Verstappen F1 title win in Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen was hailed as a future Formula One world champion even before he entered the sport as a 17-year-old rookie in 2015 and on Sunday, whooping in delight, he fulfilled his destiny in dramatic style. The 24-year-old Dutch driver, followed around the world by a raucous army of orange-shirted fans, overtook Mercedes’s seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Cricketers – both former and current – including Sachin Tendulkar, new India ODI and T20 captain Rohit Sharma and Usman Khawaja all reacted to Verstappen’s title win.

“What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

“1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship,” Rohit Sharma wrote on social media.

“That is the biggest mistake in F1 history,” Australia batter Usman Khawaja felt.

It looked like the ending of an era, the passing of a baton even if 36-year-old Hamilton no doubt intends to take it back next year, as the rivals sportingly embraced before taking the podium.

“It’s insane, I’m so happy," said Verstappen. “My goal when I was little was to become a Formula One driver and you hope for wins, you hope to be on the podium; when they play the national anthem you hope they play yours.

“And then when they stand here and they tell you you are the world champion it’s just something incredible. All the things come back to your mind, all of the years travelling for that goal.”

Formula One’s first Dutch world champion, although he is Belgian born, has grabbed the title by the throat this season and given Hamilton his first real, down-to-the-wire rival from outside his own team.