Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Abozar Mohajermighani-led Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The first clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 between Telugu Titans and U Mumba is set to begin in half an hour!

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League considered one of the most popular sporting tournaments in the country is set to start today as Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in the opening clash at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both the outfits are extremely strong defensively with the match-up between Fazel Atrachali and Siddharth Desai quite interesting to witness. Desai will be battling out against the U Mumba following an impressive debut campaign with the same franchise, making it an interesting clash to watch out for.

Abozar Mighani who is the newly appointed skipper of the Telegu Titans will be looking to maintain his fine show in the previous edition of the PKL alongside Vishal Bharadwaj against U Mumbai who have the likes of Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan in the raiding unit.