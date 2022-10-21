NewsOther Sports
TRISTEN NASH

TRAGIC: Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, DIES At 26

Tristen Nash passes away: Kevin Nash's son Trisen has passed away, the news has shocked the WWE world and fraternity 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TRAGIC: Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, DIES At 26

In what is a very sad news, Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26. The circumstances of his death have not been revealed. As per media reports, the Nash family has asked the public for privacy after the passing away of their son. The news broke when professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp tweeted out: "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Many condolences messages have come in since the passing away of Tristen. Mick Foley tweeted: "God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash
his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash."

The death has shocked the whole WWE fraternity and the whole of social media is in state of shock. As per Fox News, Tristen is reported to be the only child of the all-time great pro wrestler and his wife Tamara.

A report also said that Tristen and Kevin's relation had hit rock bottom but they had made up soon. Back in 2014, eight years ago, they were arrested after a fight took place between the two at Kevin's house in Florida.

'Kliq This' podcast co-host, Sean Oliver tweeted to inform about the news of Tristen's death. He wrote: "I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be."

The reports say that Tristen and Kevin were working on a podcated which focused on the WWE career of the all-time great. 

Live Tv

Tristen Nashwwe kevin nash sonWWE Hall of Famer Kevin NashKevin NashTristen Nash DIES At 26Tristen Nash passes awayTristen Nash deathTristen Nash death newsTristen Nash dies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles