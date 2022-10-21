TRAGIC: Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, DIES At 26

In what is a very sad news, Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26. The circumstances of his death have not been revealed. As per media reports, the Nash family has asked the public for privacy after the passing away of their son. The news broke when professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp tweeted out: "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Many condolences messages have come in since the passing away of Tristen. Mick Foley tweeted: "God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash

his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash."

The death has shocked the whole WWE fraternity and the whole of social media is in state of shock. As per Fox News, Tristen is reported to be the only child of the all-time great pro wrestler and his wife Tamara.

21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen. pic.twitter.com/Na6wtMrrze— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) June 12, 2017

God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash. https://t.co/vrBwWbDimk— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 20, 2022

A report also said that Tristen and Kevin's relation had hit rock bottom but they had made up soon. Back in 2014, eight years ago, they were arrested after a fight took place between the two at Kevin's house in Florida.

'Kliq This' podcast co-host, Sean Oliver tweeted to inform about the news of Tristen's death. He wrote: "I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be."

The reports say that Tristen and Kevin were working on a podcated which focused on the WWE career of the all-time great.