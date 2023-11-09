New Delhi: Sixteen years ago, the silver screen welcomed a fresh face in the form of Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Om Shanti Om.' Little did the world know that this debutante would go on to become one of India's most celebrated and globally recognized actors and the country’s biggest global ambassador.

Her stature is corroborated by the plethoric brand collaborations and endorsements she has lined up earning her the title of "India's Biggest Global Brand Ambassador." Her endorsements include iconic brands such as Lloyd, Adidas, Asian Paints, Levi’s, Pottery Barn, NUA, Louis Vuitton, Bisleri, Dyson, Qatar Airways, Cartier, Dabur Amla, Tecno, and many more. This diverse mix of luxury brands, pop culture icons, luxury airlines, FMCG and tech reflects her ability to cut across industries with her versatility and appeal.

Last year, when Cartier formally announced Deepika Padukone as the brand’s newest ambassador, it was a momentous occasion for both the superstar and the luxury brand. This strategic expansion move aimed at extending Cartier's reputation in the Indian subcontinent was lauded by many and also highlighted not just her popularity but also her increasing influence on the global stage.

Deepika Padukone's role as the first Indian to be the ambassador for the luxury house Louis Vuitton was a landmark moment. It symbolized the breaking of barriers and the broadening of horizons for Indian actors in the international fashion industry. Her association with Louis Vuitton was not just symbolic; it was substantial. Reports suggested that she accounted for more than 25 percent of the media impact value generated for the brand during the Cannes Film Festival, as calculated by the marketing and analytics agency 'Launchmetrics.'

In addition to her extensive list of brand endorsements, Deepika Padukone also ventured into entrepreneurship by introducing her own skincare line, 82°E (pronounced Eighty-Two East). The name itself is a nod to her Indian roots and her commitment to self-care, something she has even touched upon in her fight against mental health stigma.

The extensive list of brand associations speaks volumes about Deepika Padukone's global appeal and recognition. These brands don't choose their ambassadors lightly, and Deepika's inclusion in their roster is a testament to her immense popularity and influence on the global stage. Her journey from a Bollywood debutante to India's biggest global brand ambassador is a remarkable one, and it's far from over. Deepika Padukone continues to break boundaries, inspire millions, and shine as a beacon of Indian talent on the international stage.