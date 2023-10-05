5 Videos Which Prove Shraddha Kapoor Loves Auto Rickshaw Rides

New Delhi: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where luxury cars and chauffeurs are the norm, there's one shining star who's always stayed grounded and true to her roots. Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of the most talented and loved actresses of Bollywood, has effortlessly normalized taking auto rides. The actress was recently papped by the shutterbugs taking an auto-rickshaw ride while she was on her way to work. However, it is to be noted that this was not the first time the actress ditched her luxury car to take an auto ride.

We bring to you some of the incidents from the past when Shraddha Kapoor was seen enjoying her auto ride.

Early Morning Rickshaw Ride!

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen taking a rickshaw ride in Versova, Mumbai where she’s seen wearing a lemon yellow top and blue jeans!

GYM RIDE

Shraddha Kapoor was seen taking an auto ride to her gym! Wearing gym wear, and her hair tied in a pony!

TIME-LAPSED RICKSHAW RIDE!

Shraddha also took to her social media to share a time lapsed video of her fun rickshaw ride!

CASUAL AUTO RIDE!

Shraddha is seen in casual top and jeans, with a mask on getting off the rickshaw ride! Smiling all the way!

BREEZY AUTO RIDE!

Shraddha took to her Instagram to share a lovely video of her enjoying her rickshaw ride, with hair flying on her face!



In a world where opulence often overshadows simplicity, Shraddha Kapoor's consistent choice to take auto rides stands as a testament to her authenticity. She's not just a Bollywood superstar; she's a role model who reminds us that no matter how high you soar, staying connected to your roots can be the truest mark of success.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel of 'Stree', 'Stree 2'!