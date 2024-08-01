Aamir Khan Reveals He Was Extremely Stressed For Son Junaid Khan As Maharaj Released

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is on a sabbatical and the superstar is thoroughly enjoying this much-needed break. As he is in chill mode, his elder son Junaid Khan made a smashing debut on OTT with Maharaj and he was mind-blowing. But Aamir was extremely stressed as he was worried if the audience would like his son or not. Aamir Khan recently attended an event in Mumbai where he spoke to PTI and happened to talk about his son Junaid’s film and expressed his emotions.

"When Junaid’s film Maharaj was released, I was very stressed whether people would like his work or not. Junaid has worked really hard for himself and he never accepted any help from me in any way ever. So I’m very proud and happy that he made it on his own terms in his own way and you know and I can see that."



When Aamir Khan said his kids don't listen to him



The actor made his first-ever appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show where he happened to reveal how his kids do not adhere to him. He added that when Tiger Shroff was making his debut, Jackie Shroff came to him and asked to guide his son. But when it comes to his kids, they don't bother to have his advice. Junaid Khan even reacted to it when asked in his interviews about the same, he said that his father himself has made them individuals enough to make their own decisions. "Papa actually always gives us freedom to be who we are. Yeah. And I think he really appreciates us for that. If you ever ask him about something, he'll never be like don't do this or don't do that. He'll always be like, 'Look, I feel this but you should do what you want.'"



Just a few days ago Aamir Khan threw a success bash for his son Junaid’s debut Maharaj and invited all the members from the film. Reena Dutta too was present at the party.

