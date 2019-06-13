Aamir Khan's daughter Ira confirms dating music composer Mishaal—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's personal life has been under the scanner ever since she posted some pictures with music composer Mishaal Kirpalani back in March 2019.

“Hope your spring break was sunny and smiley as Mishaal`s, which of course, I piled onto," Ira had captioned the pictures along with heart emojis. However, the star kid hadn't openly admitted her relationship, until now.

When an Instagram user asked Ira is she was dating anybody, the answer was simply too adorable!

The 21-year-old shared a picture with her boyfriend as a reply, thereby answering the question.

Don't believe us? Check out the screenshot of Ira's Instagram story here:

On Ira's birthday in May, Mishaal had posted an endearing pic with his girlfriend, captioning it as, “happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content. #netflix”

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir Khan's younger daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. She is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos on Instagram.