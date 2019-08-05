Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest photoshoot will blow your mind-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest pictures on Instagram have set the internet on fire. Despite keeping a safe distance from the showbiz, the star kid often grabs headline. A few months ago, it was her relationship that became the talk of the won, now it is her bold and edgy photoshoot that has surfaced on social media.

In the picture, Ira is donning a red bralette and denim shorts. Her hair is adorned with braids and feathers, Ira strikes a bold pose with a fellow model and looks absolutely ravishing.

Earlier, during Koffee With Karan's episode, Aamir Khan had revealed Ira and Junaid's Bollywood plans. He had said, "When Junaid said that he wanted to go and train as an actor, the first thing I said was, 'Look, you should follow your heart and do what you want. But when the time comes for you to take your first step as an actor, if I feel that you are not good enough, I will tell you that on your face and I won't actively do anything to support you.' Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience. If you're good, then you'll get opportunities. Perhaps from me, perhaps from others. That goes for Ira as well."