Mumbai: There are many star kids who do not brag about their privilege and prefer to lead a simple life and one of them is Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan. Junaid lives a very simple life, and he doesn't own anything luxurious. The star kid is often seen travelling in local transport in Mumbai city, and that shows he wants to make something of his own. But no matter what, without lobbying it's extremely difficult for anyone to make it in the industry so quick. Junaid who was raved for his debut film Maharaj got the film because he was superstar Aamir Khan's son.

In his interaction with NDTV Yuva, Junaid speaks about auditioning for Maharaj and Laal Singh Chadha," Kabhi Kabhi kuch part aapko milte hain kuch nhi milte. It is true that Maharaj ke pehle maine kuch auditions diye the. Wo nahi hue uss waqt. Yes, dad has already talked about it (Laal Singh Chaddha audition), so I can say yes. Jab maine test kiya tha tab papa ko test kaafi pasand aaya tha par the film was budgeted at a place jahan aap ek naye actor ke saath woh film nahi bana paoge. Isliye mujhe nhi muka mila woh film karne ka".

He further added, "But I will also admit ki if I was not Aamir Khan's son, I would probably not have gotten Maharaj".

Junaid Khan is one of the most talked about star kids right now, and with Maharaj, he has proved his versatility as an actor already. Junaid will be seen next in Ek Din with south diva Sai Pallavi.