Aayush Sharma fulfills son Ahil's wish by taking him to the FIFA World Cup Finals, check out pics

New Delhi: Doting dad does his duty dedicatedly yet again! Aayush Sharma witnessed the iconic victory of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Finale, along with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil, fulfilling his son's wish.

Time and again, the young and fit dad of Bollywood- Aayush Sharma has treated his and followers with adorable moments with son Ahil and daughter Ayat, engaging in simple activities like playing together, clicking each other's pictures to turning hairdressers for one another. Serving yet another parenting goal, Aayush Sharma fulfilled his son Ahil's wish to watch the Football World Cup by attending the final match of FIFA in Qatar.

Aayush shared a picture with Ahil on Instagram saying, "This boy brought me back in this game.. Hum Dono ka pehla #worldcup hai #fifaworldcup2022".

The actor posted insights into the experience by sharing pictures and videos from the recent trip. Encapsulating the experience in a reel, Aayush said, "What an experience, my first ever live football game and that also The WC Finale. And what a Match, the clash of the titans Argentina was roaring from the beginning, it was surreal to see @leomessi score a penalty right in front of your eyes. But what a comeback from France. Being a Messi supporter I was really happy that it's 2-0. But hats to @k.mbappe for scoring a hat trick and ending in a draw That too under pressure from the first half. Couldn't have asked for a better game."

The family landed back in Mumbai on Monday after the wholesome experience of witnessing Argentina's victory.

Aayush Sharma took a short break from the shoot of his upcoming film AS04 to attend the World Cup. Set on a mission to unfold his versatility through diverse characters, after LoveYatri and Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush is now gearing up for unique and interesting genres with his upcoming films.