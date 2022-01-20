हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dulqueer Salmaan

After superstar Mammooty, his son Dulqueer Salmaan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Dulqueer Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

After superstar Mammooty, his son Dulqueer Salmaan tests positive for COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19.

Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," the "Kurup" star wrote.

Dulqueer Salman

Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions. The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film "CBI 5" when he tested positive.

On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

