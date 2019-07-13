After World Cup exit, Rohit Sharma returns to India with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira - Pics

New Delhi: Cricketer Rohit Sharma returned to India from England after India's exit from World Cup 2019. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Saturday, along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and little daughter Samaira. Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the team, returned home ahead of his teammates.

Flashbulbs popped at the star cricketer as he made his way through the exit and was seen driving back home.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals, hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. After which, India were officially out of the tournament.

After India's exit, Rohit posted an emotional message on Twitter and said, "We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday and that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played ."

Rohit emerged as one of the star cricketers of World Cup 2019. He scripted history by hitting five centuries and is the batsman with most runs in the tournament. He has scored a total of 648 runs in nine matches and is the third highest with regard to batting average. However, in the semi-finals, the cricketer scored just one run.