NEW DELHI: It is truly one of the most prestigious moments to have a national award to your credit, and these actresses that recently won the award for their magnificent performances, Kriti Sanon for her portrayal of 'Mimi' in the film, 'Mimi', and Alia Bhat as 'Gangu' in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have become the talk of the town ever since. Let us have a look at how they elegantly carry similar sarees!

A vision in white? No, Two!

These beautiful divas, are seen wearing really beautiful white sarees that once you look at, you just cannot stop! Kriti Sanon looks nothing less than an angel from heaven as she is seen in this peculiarly embroidered saree. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is seen looking gorgeous as she poses with a fan in her hand and a beautiful white saree!



Golden Girls

There's no doubt that these girls themselves are golden! Have a look closely, though.. their saree’s just bring another charm to this golden-ness! Kriti Sanon truly looks like a dream come true in this beautiful saree & Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a golden sequenced dress, looking like a fairy!

Black Saree Diva's

Nothing can go wrong in black, and when these beautiful women wear it, they look nothing short of 'divas!' Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a beautiful black saree with golden sequenced blouse, and she looks stunning as ever! Alia is seen in a plain and casual saree that she wore to attend an event in Delhi.

It is true that when you achieve your dreams, you glow differently! Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, coming from entirely different backgrounds have secured a secure spot in the hearts of millions with their phenomenal perfomances and are sure to continue to do so.