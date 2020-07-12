हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranjan Sehgal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit' co-star Ranjan Sehgal dies at 36

Ranjan Sehgal reportedly suffered multiple organ failure.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Sarbjit&#039; co-star Ranjan Sehgal dies at 36
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranjan.sehgal

New Delhi: Actor Ranjan Sehgal, best-known for his role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2016 film 'Sarbjit', died on Saturday (July 11). He reportedly suffered multiple organ failure. Ranjan Sehgal was 36. The actor had also made a brief appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'. He was a popular face in the Punjabi industry too. He had worked in films such as 'Yaaran Da Katchup' and 'Mahi NRI'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and tigmanshu dhulia sir .....father and son in "zero" #zeromovie #mumbai #bollywood #artist #actor

A post shared by ranjan sehgal (@ranjan.sehgal) on

Ranjan Sehgal's sudden demise has been mourned by several people on Twitter and Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid its tribute to the actor. "CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Ranjan Sehgal (Member since November 2010)," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, apart from films, Ranjan Sehgal also had a few TV shows to his credit. These include 'Savdhan India', 'Crime Patrol', 'Tum Dena Sath Mera', 'Kuldeepak' and 'Gustakh Dil'.  

The year 2020 has not been good for the entertainment industry as it lost many of its stars. In April, actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died. Later, music composer Wajid Khan died of coronavirus. In June, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide shocked the nation and more recently, Bollywood veterans -  choreographer Saroj Khan and actor Jagdeep died.

Tags:
Ranjan Sehgalactor Ranjan Sehgal diesRanjan Sehgal sarbjit actor dies
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan's health is good, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in isolation: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M34S

Uttar Pradesh: After history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, now Yogi Government strict on Mukhtar Ansari