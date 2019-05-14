close

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover have a mini reunion

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar had a mini-reunion with his "Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin" co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday.

After they met, Akshay even took to social media to write a post for Anupam and Gulshan, calling them "beautiful people".

He wrote: "I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them...we've laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together. Beautiful people who I call friends."

"Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always," wrote Anupam, who had also come forward to support Akshay during the row over his citizenship.

The actors also uploaded a photograph in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other, leaving fans curious about the reason behind their meet.

 

