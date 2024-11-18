Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821533https://zeenews.india.com/people/akshay-kumar-claims-he-doesnt-charge-fees-for-his-films-only-takes-backend-profits-2821533.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Claims He Doesn't Charge Fees For His Films; Only Takes Backend Profits

Akshay Kumar reveals he doesn't charge any fees amid the rumours of taking Rs 145 cr as a paycheque for his films. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Claims He Doesn't Charge Fees For His Films; Only Takes Backend Profits Pic Credit: Instagram (@Akshay Kumar)

Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he no longer charges upfront fees for his films and instead opts for a profit-sharing model. Speaking at an event, Akshay explained that this decision aligns with the evolving dynamics of the film industry, where box office performances are unpredictable. 

By taking backend profits, the actor shares the financial risk with producers while also standing to gain more if the film succeeds. Akshay was present with Ajay Devgn during the interaction with Hindustan Times, who claimed that it's a myth that they are in profits if the film succeeds exceedingly well, to which Akshay agreed with him and said," We both are producers also. So if we produce our film or sign any film. We don’t charge anything. We just take a kind of a stake or something which is there. So the film will not flop. If the film does well, we get a good amount, if it doesn’t do well, we get a small amount". 

Ajay Devgn again dismissed the notion of them charging hefty fees and said, “The actors charge according to scripts, films, and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries." 

Akshay Kumar added, “I agree with most of what he said. If we sign a film today, we don’t charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn’t, we don’t get any money." 

Akshay Kumar has been facing back to back failures at the box office and the most recentone is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where producer Vasu Bhagnani is alleged of not paying fees to the crew members due to the film facing a massive loss. It was claimed thated Akshay charged Rs 80 Cr as his fees for the same film. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK