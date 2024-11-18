Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he no longer charges upfront fees for his films and instead opts for a profit-sharing model. Speaking at an event, Akshay explained that this decision aligns with the evolving dynamics of the film industry, where box office performances are unpredictable.

By taking backend profits, the actor shares the financial risk with producers while also standing to gain more if the film succeeds. Akshay was present with Ajay Devgn during the interaction with Hindustan Times, who claimed that it's a myth that they are in profits if the film succeeds exceedingly well, to which Akshay agreed with him and said," We both are producers also. So if we produce our film or sign any film. We don’t charge anything. We just take a kind of a stake or something which is there. So the film will not flop. If the film does well, we get a good amount, if it doesn’t do well, we get a small amount".

Ajay Devgn again dismissed the notion of them charging hefty fees and said, “The actors charge according to scripts, films, and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries."

Akshay Kumar added, “I agree with most of what he said. If we sign a film today, we don’t charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn’t, we don’t get any money."

Akshay Kumar has been facing back to back failures at the box office and the most recentone is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where producer Vasu Bhagnani is alleged of not paying fees to the crew members due to the film facing a massive loss. It was claimed thated Akshay charged Rs 80 Cr as his fees for the same film.