Akshay Kumar plans to watch Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', congratulates him for big win!

Akshay Kumar penned a note as he congratulated Allu Arjun for the response that 'Pushpa' has received at the box-office.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of the latter's 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa' was released in theatres on December 17 and has seen good collections and compliments.

Akshay Kumar penned a note as he congratulated Allu Arjun for the response that 'Pushpa' has received at the box-office.

Akshay tweeted, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms."

Allu Arjun immediately replied, "Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too."

"Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again," the 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' actor added.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

 

