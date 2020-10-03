Akshay Kumar shuns negativity around Bollywood, urges fans not be prejudiced; talks about drugs issue - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in a fresh video on social media, talked about the drugs scandal in Bollywood and how the image of an industry is being deeply hit by it. Without taking any names, Akshay hinted at Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and reassured that let the concerned investigating agencies find out the truth.

Akshay insisted that we must not be prejudiced against Bollywood industry, urging fans to show the faith they always had on the stars. He tweeted: Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Akki also said Bollywood is not just about these allegations, we have also been a vital source of promoting Indian culture, values on the global arena. He added, 'it is the fans who have made us all big stars. Please continue to shower that love upon us, so that we work harder to make you happy.'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. After a massive public outcry, his case was given to CBI, which is probing it from all possible angles.

Soon, Enforcement Directorate came into picture and probe began in the money-laundering angle involving Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and her family.

Another premiere agency the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the investigation when consumption of drugs was revealed through some retrieved WhatsApp chats of Rhea and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda. NCB also questioned top stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs case.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a line-up of films releasing this year such as 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Sooryavanshi' amongst other big projects keeping him busy.