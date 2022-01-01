हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar begins New Year on spiritual note, chants Gayatri Mantra in Maldives - Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar had jetted off to Maldives before the New Year with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar has started 2022 on a positive note by greeting his oldest friend the sun.

Akshay, who is currently holidaying with his family, posted a video staring at the sun with him chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

 

"New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone`s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" Akshay wrote as the caption.

 

Akshay has his diaries full for next year. The 54-year-old star has several back-to-back releases such as `Prithviraj`, `Bachchan Pandey`, `Raksha Bandhan`, `Ram Setu` and `OMG 2: Oh My God! 2`.

