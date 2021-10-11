Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row

New Delhi: IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

So after the news broke, many Bollywood celebrities have stepped forward in order to support SRK in this hour of grief.

The recent ones to support him and his family involves - Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta. Taking to their micro-blogging site Twitter, they expressed their feelings regarding the matter.

Anjana Sukhani tweeted, “Dear brands

@iamsrk

s popularity, reach n charm is irreplaceable , the value he brings on the table as kingkhan is way above the tragedy currently he is facing ... Dont underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe n beyond.”

Dear brands @iamsrk s popularity, reach n charm is irreplaceable , the value he brings on the table as kingkhan is way above the tragedy currently he is facing ... Dont underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe n beyond. — anjana sukhani (@anjanasukhani) October 10, 2021

Ali Fazal also reacted on the news and wrote, “By’e’ju … Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headfones today.”

By’e’ju … Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headfones today. https://t.co/xHlYzQSbch — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 10, 2021

For the unversed, Byju`s is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year. The Ed-tech giant is also exploring an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at around $40 billion - $45 billion.

Watch the Byju's ad over here:

Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.