Alia Bhatt shares a teaser of her 'Hook up' song with Tiger Shroff-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of her upcoming song from Student of the Year 2 song with Tiger Shroff, which is titled Hook Up. The complete video will be unveiled on Tuesday.

In the short clip, Alia and Tiger can be seen dancing flirtatiously with each other. “Hook up tu kar le na," Tiger tells Alia in the video.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "This one got me hooked! The song and this hashtag - #Talia! #HookUpSong #SOTY2."

Both Tiger and Alia had previously shared stills from the song, which was announced on the launch event of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, another dance number from the film.

Talking about his dance number with Alia, Tiger had said during the song launch, "Personally, I have never done a dance number like that. Working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song.”

'SOTY 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will introduce two fresh female faces—Ananya and Tara to the showbiz world.

SOTY 2 is the sequel to 'Student Of The Year' which released back in 2012 was a big hit and marked the debut of three newcomers then—Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.