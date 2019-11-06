Alia Bhatt's underwater photoshoot for Vogue is breaking the internet—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has time and again made headlines due to her fashion choices. Be it opting for a cool and casual dress on the streets of Los Angeles, giving out festive vibes in a traditional saree, or raising the mercury in a monokini, the actress knows how to stay in the limelight!

She recently turned cover girl for Vogue and looked like a mermaid wearing a neon-green monokini with a flowy shrug.

The actress took to Instagram and shared more pics from her Vogue photoshoot.

In the first pic, Alia is seen in a monochromatic frame and looks at the camera with an intense gaze.

In the second pic, we see the leggy lass posing in a hot-pink monokini.

For the third look, Alia chose a stylish blue and green one-shoulder monokini with a large sleeve.

That was one of the best photoshoots of the actress, we must say! There is some serenity to underwater photoshoots that cannot be denied.

Coming back to Alia, she is all set to weave magic on the silver screens with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The actress will share screen space for the first time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in the film while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance.