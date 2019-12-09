Amid breakup rumours, Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan perform together at Screen Awards 2019

New Delhi: A lot has been written about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's breakup. Some reports suggested that the duo has refused to shoot with each other owing to their differences but their union at the screens award tell a different story.

The internet is abuzz with Sara and Kartik's videos and pictures from the award ceremony in which they are seen performing together.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Sara, Kartik along with Shahid Kapoor is seen dancing to the tunes of 'Aankh Marey' from Ranveer Singh- Sara starrer Simmba. In another picture, Sara and Kartik were seen riding on a makeshift car.

Sara also took home her first award for Simmba at the event. Thanking her fans, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you Screen Awards for the Best Debut Award. This one is for the entire cast and crew of Kedarnath

Thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to call myself ‘an actress’- which was my ultimate dream, is my most favourite adjective, and will always be something that I promise to try and get better and better at #jaibholenath."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aaj Kal starring Kartik in the lead role and the remake of 90's film Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.