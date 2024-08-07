New Delhi: After Vinesh Phogat's groundbreaking victory in the women’s wrestling 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, there has been a surge of online enthusiasm for a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster “Dangal”. Phogat’s achievement, which includes becoming the first Indian woman to secure an Olympic wrestling medal and bringing home India’s fourth medal from Paris, has led to widespread calls for her story to be adapted into a feature film.

As news of Phogat’s triumph spread, the hashtag #Dangal began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans eagerly pushing for director Nitesh Tiwari to create a sequel to the highly successful original film. The excitement intensified after Phogat’s dominant 5-0 win over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Social media users have been vocal about their desire for “Dangal 2.” One user tweeted, “She deserves to have a DANGAL 2 made solely on her”

She deserves to have a DANGAL 2 made solely on her https://t.co/eHuq5nVnxd — Amika (@amika2807) August 6, 2024

Another added humorously with a picture of Aamir Khan on a phone, “Hello Nitesh Tiwari Sir Dangal 2 ki Script ready Karo.....Jaldi.....”

An enthusiastic fan joked, “DANGAL 2: I’m so seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because ‘the movie isn’t announced yet, the cast hasn’t been finalized, the crew not allotted,’ but I’m simply too seated.”

DANGAL 2



i'm so seated. the theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because “the movie isn't announced yet, the cast hasn't been finalized, the crew not allotted" but I'm simply too seated pic.twitter.com/GIMBXEcSl5 — Alaska (@alaskawhines) August 6, 2024

Another user shared a montage of Vinesh from the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, captioning it, “It’s time for Dangal 2.”

It's time for Dangal 2

Vinesh Phogat pic.twitter.com/PQifiMzK7W — It's Okay (@TaraKohlicult) August 6, 2024

Nitesh Tiwari’s “Dangal” remains one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films, earning over Rs 2000 crore globally. The film, starring Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, tells the inspiring story of Phogat’s daughters, Geeta and Babita, who become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. The cast also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Vinesh Phogat’s path to the finals was remarkable, including a major victory over world No. 01 Yui Susaki from Japan and a close win against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach. Despite recent controversies, her performance in Paris has been a testament to her perseverance and skill.

The outpouring of support for a cinematic tribute to Phogat’s journey reflects the nation's pride and admiration for her achievements.