Amit Sadh warns of fake Twitter account pretending to be his digital team

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media.

The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor has clarified he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with fans from his own account.

"Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!" Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September 2016. Titled "Avrodh: The Siege Within", the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.