Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Ghoomer, Says 'Abhishek Has Played Most Complex Characters With Immense Conviction

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to speak highly of his son Abhishek Bachchan. As Junior Bachchan's film 'Ghoomer' releases today in theatres, Senior Bachchan took to his blog and gave a shoutout to his son.

Beaming with pride, Big B wrote, "It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film .. I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful ."

T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to ..

At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 17, 2023

He added, "My pride has no bounds ..it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever."

Abhishek's 'Ghoomer' is a cricket and disability-themed film by director R. Balki. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Earlier this week, Big B shared that he has watched 'Ghoomer' twice and really loved it. In his blog, Big B wrote, “So yes saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved , they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing .. the emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the Mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives.”

Abhishek also serves as a producer on 'Ghoomer'. The film recently received a standing ovation at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.