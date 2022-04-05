Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter break-up SHOCKS fans, trolls ask 'ye sath kab they?'

New Delhi: The young and happening couple Ananyd Panday and Ishaan Khatter might have kept their relationship status hush-hush but their break-up news is certainly not under the wraps. Several reports claimed that the new couple has mutually decided to part ways and head their own way.

According to the social media page Instant Bollywood, @ananyapanday & @ishaankhatter have parted their ways after 3 years. A source said that it has been their mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. However, many trolled them and were shocked to find out about them dating at the first place.

Ananya and Ishaan have been spotted hanging out together a couple of times but never really opened up on dating each other in public. In 2020, the duo celebrated New Year in the Maldives and in 2021 they spent quality time in the lap of nature at Ranthambore National Park without sharing pictures together.

Ananya and Ishaan co-starred in the 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. On the work front, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama Pippa and Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.