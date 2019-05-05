Ananya Pandey opens up about her kissing scene with Tiger Shroff in SOTY 2

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, opened up about her much-talked-about kiss with Tiger Shroff in the film.

Ananya, during a promotional event, revealed an interesting story about her first kiss. “It was my first kiss ever and I have not kissed anyone else so I can’t compare. It was the best first kiss ever, " Times Now quoted the actress as saying.

Student of the Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Student of the Year. The film introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the film industry. Alia even featured in a song with Tiger Shroff titled 'Hook Up'. The song features them in a bold and sizzling avatar and has garnered a good response from the listeners.

Talking about his dance number with Alia, Tiger had said during the song launch, "Personally, I have never done a dance number like that. Working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song.”

'SOTY 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will introduce two fresh female faces—Ananya and Tara to the showbiz world.

SOTY 2 is the sequel to 'Student Of The Year' which released back in 2012 was a big hit and marked the debut of three newcomers then—Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.