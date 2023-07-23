Ananya Pandey Posts About Her Recent Trip to Ibiza - Check Pics Here

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Saturday shared a glimpse from her trip to Ibiza. Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with pictures of herself from her holiday. She captioned the post, "blue baby." In the first picture, Ananya was sitting by a pool and drinking coconut water. The following image shows her taking a mirror selfie of herself in a blue bikini.

In the fifth picture, she was sitting on the sand at a beach while staring at the camera. She was looking stunning in blue bikini and black sunglasses. As soon as Ananya posted the photographs on Instagram, her followers began to inquire about Aditya's location.

Fans and industry friends reacted to pictures shared by Ananya with beautiful comments. "Woww bikini babe," Actor Suhana Khan commented. "The two look good together," another one wrote. "Where is Adi!" a fan asked. Another wrote, “Is Night Manager Taking photos.?”

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the spotlight after photos from their trip were leaked on social media and quickly went viral. While the pair has not yet publicly acknowledged their relationship, they returned from their trip on the same day but chose to exit the airport separately. The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

