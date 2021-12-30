हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Angela Kukawski

Angela Kukawski, business manager of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West found dead under mysterious circumstances

Angela Kukawski was most recently employed at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, which specialises in accounting and financial management services.

Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles-based business manager Angela Kukawski, aged 55, whose clientele includes names like rapper-singer Nicki Minaj and rapper Kanye West and the Kardashians, recently died in what appears to be a homicide, as per Variety.

A local report stated that a woman in her fifties was discovered deceased in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles. Sources confirmed to Variety that Kukawski was the woman. An arrest of the alleged murder suspect was also made by the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD.

The suspect is said to have transported the body from Van Nuys to the home of a relative in Simi Valley, in the wee hours of December 23. The 49-year-old white male is being held on a $2 million bond, per an L.A. County inmate intake filing.

Kukawski was most recently employed at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, which specialises in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes and entrepreneurs and advises on asset management, tax preparation, insurance, and estate and retirement planning.

