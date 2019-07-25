close

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy

Anne Hathaway announced that she is expecting her second child while sharing an inspirational message for women struggling with infertility.

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@annehathaway

Los Angeles: Actress Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her second child while sharing an inspirational message for women struggling with infertility.

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, shared the news on her Instagram account while flaunting her baby bump. 

"It's not for a movie...#2," she captioned a selfie with her baby bump, confirming she was pregnant for the second time. 

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added. 

The couple first became parents in 2016 to son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

