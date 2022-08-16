NewsLifestylePeople
ANUPAM KHER

Anupam Kher condemns killing of civilian in Valley, says atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits continue

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.
  • On Tuesday, he said it is shameful that atrocities on the members of the community have continued.

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday and said it is shameful that atrocities on the members of the community have continued. 

"Shameful that atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits continue today. They`re killing even their own people. They are killing everyone who stands with India. This has been happening for the past 30 years. The more you condemn it, the less it`s. We`ll have to change this mindset," Kher told ANI. 

The incident happened at an apple orchard in the Chotipora areaThe deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat. His brother Pintu has sustained injuries.

The injured person has been shifted to the hospital and the areas have been cordoned.

Terrorists have resorted to targeted killings in the Valley. In June 2022, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Before that, on May 31, Rajni Bala, a female Hindu teacher, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir`s Kulgam district.

That same month two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, starred in this year`s hit movie `The Kashmir Files`. It showed the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency and was based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

