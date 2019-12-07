Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif condole the death of makeup artist Subbu

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to their social media handles to condole the death of popular makeup artist Subhash Vagal, popularly known as Subbu.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted an emotional note. She wrote, "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu."

Katrina also took to her social media handle to share the post, she wrote,“A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

Subbu rubbed shoulders with the who's who of the industry and was popular amongst the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor among others.

Under Anushka's post-Karan wrote “He was a kind and wonderful man! God bless his soul....”