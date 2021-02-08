Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, check out cricketer Hardik Pandya comment

NEW DELHI: Actress Anushka Sharma has been busy with her motherhood duties and it has started to show on her social media posts. The 'Pari' actress recently took to Instagram to pose with a burp cloth on her shoulder and jokingly called it her 'current favourite accessory'. For the unversed, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl Vamika in January.

In the mirror selfie, we see Anushka pouting for the picture while wearing black athleisure and donning a white burp cloth on her shoulder. The picture also gave us a peek of her beautiful living room. At the back, we see a pinkish peach-coloured wall with tree motifs and a red bird painted on it. There’s an indoor plant as well placed at one end of the wall. It appears Anushka and Virat enjoy greenery in their environment. In the photo, we also see the teal and vivid yellow-coloured couches as part of their vibrant decor. Virat Kohli's teammate and cricketer Hardik Pandya hinted towards the burp cloth on Anushka and commented, "Most important thing".

While her friends and fans shared a laugh at her joke, they also praised her on looking ultra-fit so soon after pregnancy. Wellness Lifestyle, Eefa Shroff commented, "Back in great shape in no time @anushkasharma you are a true rock star of life” while another fan wrote, “Were you even pregnant?"

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11. Virat had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter the next day. His statement read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Speaking on professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress in an interview stated that she plans to return to sets as soon as she finds a work-home balance.