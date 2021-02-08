हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, check out cricketer Hardik Pandya comment

In the mirror selfie, we see Anushka pouting for the picture while wearing black athleisure and donning a white burp cloth on her shoulder. While her friends and fans shared a laugh at her joke, they also praised her on looking ultra-fit so soon after pregnancy. 

Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika&#039;s burp cloth, check out cricketer Hardik Pandya comment
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Anushka Sharma has been busy with her motherhood duties and it has started to show on her social media posts. The 'Pari' actress recently took to Instagram to pose with a burp cloth on her shoulder and jokingly called it her 'current favourite accessory'. For the unversed, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl Vamika in January.

In the mirror selfie, we see Anushka pouting for the picture while wearing black athleisure and donning a white burp cloth on her shoulder. The picture also gave us a peek of her beautiful living room. At the back, we see a pinkish peach-coloured wall with tree motifs and a red bird painted on it. There’s an indoor plant as well placed at one end of the wall. It appears Anushka and Virat enjoy greenery in their environment. In the photo, we also see the teal and vivid yellow-coloured couches as part of their vibrant decor. Virat Kohli's teammate and cricketer Hardik Pandya hinted towards the burp cloth on Anushka and commented, "Most important thing". 

While her friends and fans shared a laugh at her joke, they also praised her on looking ultra-fit so soon after pregnancy. Wellness Lifestyle, Eefa Shroff commented, "Back in great shape in no time @anushkasharma you are a true rock star of life” while another fan wrote, “Were you even pregnant?"

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11. Virat had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter the next day.  His statement read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Speaking on professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress in an interview stated that she plans to return to sets as soon as she finds a work-home balance.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohlianushka sharma newsRishabh PantAnushka Virat
Next
Story

Disha Patani stuns in this black tube outfit, completes look with emerald necklace, nude lips
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Maharashtra: Is it a crime to respond to anti-national forces?