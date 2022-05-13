हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma practices in soaring heat for 'Chakda Xpress', shares a glimpse

'Chakda Xpress' marks Anushka's comeback to the screen after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was 'Zero', which released in 2018. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma is working hard to get into the skin of her character for cricketer Jhulan Goswami`s biopic titled 'Chakda Xpress'. On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of her intense cricket training session.

In the clip, she is seen sitting on the ground as she takes a break and poses for the camera. "Not at all hot," Anushka captioned the post.

Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami`s career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.

'Chakda Xpress' marks Anushka's comeback to the screen after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was 'Zero', which released in 2018. 

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma announced that she would no longer be associated with Clean Slate Filmz, which she started with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Clean Slate Filmz has 'Qala' and 'Mai' in the pipeline.

