Anushka Sharma spots a ‘dinosaur on the loose’ at home - A glimpse of what Virat Kohli is up to

New Delhi: Folks, here’s a glimpse of what Virat Kohli is currently up to amid the lockdown, as shared by Anushka Sharma. She posted a funny video featuring her husband, who makes an entry into the room imitating a dinosaur and roars making a funny face.

"I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka captioned the video. Take a look at the ROFL clip here:

So funny, Virat!

Anushka’s brother Karnesh was quick to comment on the video and wrote, “This lockdown is bringing all sorts of creature outside” while tennis star Sania Mirza dropped a ROFL emoticon.

Anushka and Virat are spending quality time together at their Mumbai home. The couple has curated moments from their quarantine lives nicely on Instagram. Here are some:

Meanwhile, they also took out time to play cricket together.

Anushka is currently basking in the success of her latest release as a producer – ‘Paatal Lok’. The web series has gripped the entire nation and is a hit. It released on Amazon Prime on May 15. Virat too reviewed ‘Paatal Lok’ and said, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love Anushka Sharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji Karnesh. Well done brother.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 amidst close family and friends in Italy and have since then been one of the most followed star couples in the country.