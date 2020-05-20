Anushka Sharma spots a ‘dinosaur on the loose’ at home - A glimpse of what Virat Kohli is up to

New Delhi: Folks, here’s a glimpse of what Virat Kohli is currently up to amid the lockdown, as shared by Anushka Sharma. She posted a funny video featuring her husband, who makes an entry into the room imitating a dinosaur and roars making a funny face.
"I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka captioned the video. Take a look at the ROFL clip here:
So funny, Virat!
Anushka’s brother Karnesh was quick to comment on the video and wrote, “This lockdown is bringing all sorts of creature outside” while tennis star Sania Mirza dropped a ROFL emoticon.
Anushka and Virat are spending quality time together at their Mumbai home. The couple has curated moments from their quarantine lives nicely on Instagram. Here are some:
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Meanwhile, they also took out time to play cricket together.
Here's @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli playing #Cricket from #home today #Virushka are making a better team #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma @UberViratKohli @vkfofficial @VirushkaWorld @VirushkaQuotes @sunilykalra @VirushkaaUpdate pic.twitter.com/KyhrNQmE8p
— Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) May 16, 2020
Anushka is currently basking in the success of her latest release as a producer – ‘Paatal Lok’. The web series has gripped the entire nation and is a hit. It released on Amazon Prime on May 15. Virat too reviewed ‘Paatal Lok’ and said, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love Anushka Sharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji Karnesh. Well done brother.”
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 amidst close family and friends in Italy and have since then been one of the most followed star couples in the country.