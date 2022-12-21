Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani turns up the heat on ramp walk as showstopper for Rosy Ahluwalia at Indian Designer Show - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Giorgia Andriani turned heads as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for the Indian designer show, season 4 which took place recently in Delhi. Arbaaz Khan's gorgeous girlfriend Giorgia graced the ramp in a traditional lehenga look for Indian designer Rosy Ahluwalia. As she marched down the runway in her ivory gown, the actress emanated charm and royalty.

Giorgia wore an ivory lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and a plunging deep v-cut plunging neckline, along with a long, heavy embroidered skirt. She flaunted her toned midriff along with the dress that complemented her curves. Keeping her tresses open with bouncy curls in the side partition, she completed her look with high heels. Giorgia surely knows how to wow her fans, and she always does it spectacularly. Giorgia made sure to grab the entire limelight with her look and with her confident walk, and she just made our jaws drop over her bombshell beauty.

Giorgia made sure to leave her glorious impact in the hearts of all her fans. Check Out her stunning exquisite walk now!

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.