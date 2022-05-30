New Delhi: Actress Archana Puran Singh has been happily married for 30 years now to actor Parmeet Sethi. The ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ veteran is seven years older than her husband but that has never been a cause of concern. Alas, age is just a number! Talking about their age difference and relationship, Archana shares that the two have been by each other's side through thick and thin and the age gap between them has never been a problem. Though their families initially were concerned.

Speaking to ETimes, Archana shared, “Before getting married to Parmeet in 1992, we were in a relationship for four years and although we discussed the age gap, we never felt that we should not be with each other because of that. When we finally took the plunge, we realised that we were too much in love with each other to think of the age gap.”

Talking about their families apprehensions, Archana revealed, “Though our families had reservations and my family even told me to think twice about getting married to someone younger, I never had any doubt in my mind. And today, after 30 years and two sons, we are still a couple who have faced the ups and downs of life together without the age factor ever coming in focus.”

Archana is a special guest at the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ and will next be seen as a judge on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ along with Shekhar Suman. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour.