close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend Maheep Kapoor's starry birthday bash—Pics inside

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. 

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend Maheep Kapoor&#039;s starry birthday bash—Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep celebrated her birthday on April 28 and hosted a grand bash for her industry friends. The who's who of the industry turned up at her Juhu residence and enjoyed the party.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up at the bash together. Malla looked stunning in a neon dress while Arjun kept it casual in black and grey. He was seen escorting her to the car. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Although the duo has not publicly accepted about dating each other yet on and off they are seen hanging out together.

Rumours of their impending wedding caught fire a few days back but as it turned out, looks like it was just a figment of someone's imagination, as the duo has never really talked about their wedding in public.

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorMalaika Aroramaheep kapoorSanjay Kapoormaheek kapoor birthday bash
Next
Story

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest pic is too cute for words—See inside

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Know percentage of voting in fourth phase till yet