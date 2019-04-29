Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend Maheep Kapoor's starry birthday bash—Pics inside

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep celebrated her birthday on April 28 and hosted a grand bash for her industry friends. The who's who of the industry turned up at her Juhu residence and enjoyed the party.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up at the bash together. Malla looked stunning in a neon dress while Arjun kept it casual in black and grey. He was seen escorting her to the car. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Although the duo has not publicly accepted about dating each other yet on and off they are seen hanging out together.

Rumours of their impending wedding caught fire a few days back but as it turned out, looks like it was just a figment of someone's imagination, as the duo has never really talked about their wedding in public.

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.