Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's look from Panipat gets epic reaction from Malaika Arora

The much-awaited first look of Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau was unveiled on Monday. Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's impressive first look were shared on social media.

New Delhi: The much-awaited first look of Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau was unveiled on Monday. Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's impressive first look were shared on social media.

Sharing the first look on social media, Arjun wrote, "Sadashiv Rao Bhau - Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone.
Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow."

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora seemed to be at a loss of words after seeing him as a larger than life persona. She commented, "Ufffff awesome !!!!.”. Malaika was one of the first ones to react to the poster.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon's look from the film was also revealed. Sharing the poster, Dutt wrote, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls.
Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook."

 

While Kriti wrote, "Parvati Bai - A True Queen Needs No Crown.Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook
@duttsanjay @ZeeMusicCompany."

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. The film will feature Arjun as the Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6, 2019. 

