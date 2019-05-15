close

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor urges people to salute unsung heroes

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his film "India's Most Wanted", actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday requested people to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the country.

Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded a video message, appealing to citizens to take out time to thank the "unsung heroes", who protect the country.

He said: "I launched the 'Vande Mataram' song yesterday and I realised 'Vande Matram' means a salute to motherland. I started thinking we don't salute the people who actually protect the motherland. We don't take out time to remember them and to be kind and grateful to them. 

"Away from everything else, our film is about unsung heroes and we never got a day to celebrate them. We always waited for the perfect opportunity and perfect day. So, today I am requesting you all to take out 10 seconds from your time and thank those unsung brave people for their services. Jai Hind."

The 33-year-old actor also tagged Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in his post, asking them to continue this "salute and tag their friends and family to take it forward."

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, "India's Most Wanted" is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist. 

It is slated to release on May 24.

