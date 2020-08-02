Arre, mummy bann gai: Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni sends best wishes to her and Hardik Pandya on embracing parenthood

New Delhi: TV actor Aly Goni had a special message for actress Natasa Stankovic, who welcomed her first child with cricketer boyfriend Hardik Pandya earlier this week. Hardik and Natasa became parents to a baby boy on July 30 and since then, congratulatory messages are in order for the star couple.

Aly posted a picture of himself with Natasa, his ex-girlfriend, on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Arre mummy bann gai. Congratulations, Natasa and Hardik."

Natasa and Aly were seen together in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2019. They dated for a while in 2014. On ‘Nach Baliye’, they appeared as exes. A few months after the show ended, Natasa and Hardik got engaged.

Meanwhile, Aly's comment on Natasa's post announcing her pregnancy in May had also gone crazy viral. The TV actor wrote, "God bless you guys," adding a few heart emojis.

Hardik announced the birth of his and Natasa's child on social media with an adorable picture. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Later, the cricketer shared a photo of himself cradling his little boy and called him "the blessing from God".

Take a look:

Congratulations, Natasa and Hardik!