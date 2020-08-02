हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Arre, mummy bann gai: Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni sends best wishes to her and Hardik Pandya on embracing parenthood

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30 and since then, congratulatory messages are in order for the star couple.

Arre, mummy bann gai: Natasa Stankovic&#039;s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni sends best wishes to her and Hardik Pandya on embracing parenthood
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: TV actor Aly Goni had a special message for actress Natasa Stankovic, who welcomed her first child with cricketer boyfriend Hardik Pandya earlier this week. Hardik and Natasa became parents to a baby boy on July 30 and since then, congratulatory messages are in order for the star couple. 

Aly posted a picture of himself with Natasa, his ex-girlfriend, on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Arre mummy bann gai. Congratulations, Natasa and Hardik." 

Natasa and Aly were seen together in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2019. They dated for a while in 2014. On ‘Nach Baliye’, they appeared as exes. A few months after the show ended, Natasa and Hardik got engaged.

Meanwhile, Aly's comment on Natasa's post announcing her pregnancy in May had also gone crazy viral. The TV actor wrote, "God bless you guys," adding a few heart emojis.

Hardik announced the birth of his and Natasa's child on social media with an adorable picture. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Later, the cricketer shared a photo of himself cradling his little boy and called him "the blessing from God".

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God  @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Congratulations, Natasa and Hardik!

Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik PandyaAly GoniHardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Next
Story

Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma on the impact her friends have on her life, says 'old friends or new, they bring you happiness’

  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Know what Shivpal Singh Yadav said about the tragic demise of Ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh