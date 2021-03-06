हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, Ahan Shetty attend Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan's son from his first wife Arpita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan turned a year older on March 5. To celebrate the occasion, Saif and Kareena hosted a get-together at their residence. The party was attended by several star kids including Sara, Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Nirvaan Khan, Ahan Shetty among others. 

Aryan Khan, Ahan Shetty attend Ibrahim Ali Khan&#039;s birthday bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan turned hosts on Friday (March 5) as they threw a party at their Mumbai residence for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday. The party was attended by some of the most popular faces from the film industry, including Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ahaan Shetty, Alaya F, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan among others. 

Birthday boy Ibrahim arrived at Saif's residence with his sister Sara for the get-together. Sara wore a strappy printed pastel blue dress paired with stilletoes, whereas Ibrahim was seen in a camouflage T-shirt, black pants and a denim jacket. Sara completed her outfit with a quirky unicorn sling bag. 

Aryan Khan attended the party in an all-black ensemble while Ahan Shetty was seen in a checked shirt. Chunky Pandey's son Ahaan Panday was also among the attendees. Alaya F, who worked with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', was seen in a black tube top which she teamed with camouflage pants. 

Famous fashion photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan's bash on Instagram. Take a look:

 

Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children from his first wife Amrita Singh. The couple got separated in 2004. Saif, who later got into a relationship with Kareena Kapoor, married her in 2012. Together, they have two sons. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan KhanSara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali Khan birthdaySaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorSoha Ali Khan
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian opens up about traumatising bodyshaming during first pregnancy

Must Watch

PT3M26S

BJP's attack on Mamata Banerjee over leaving Bhawanipur seat to contest elections from Nandigram