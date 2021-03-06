Aryan Khan, Ahan Shetty attend Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan turned hosts on Friday (March 5) as they threw a party at their Mumbai residence for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday. The party was attended by some of the most popular faces from the film industry, including Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ahaan Shetty, Alaya F, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan among others.

Birthday boy Ibrahim arrived at Saif's residence with his sister Sara for the get-together. Sara wore a strappy printed pastel blue dress paired with stilletoes, whereas Ibrahim was seen in a camouflage T-shirt, black pants and a denim jacket. Sara completed her outfit with a quirky unicorn sling bag.

Aryan Khan attended the party in an all-black ensemble while Ahan Shetty was seen in a checked shirt. Chunky Pandey's son Ahaan Panday was also among the attendees. Alaya F, who worked with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', was seen in a black tube top which she teamed with camouflage pants.

Famous fashion photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan's bash on Instagram. Take a look:

Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children from his first wife Amrita Singh. The couple got separated in 2004. Saif, who later got into a relationship with Kareena Kapoor, married her in 2012. Together, they have two sons.