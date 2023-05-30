topStoriesenglish2615718
Austrian Actor Peter Simonischek Passes Away

Austrian public broadcaster ORF, German news agency dpa, and other media outlets in Austria and Germany reported the news on Tuesday without immediately detailing a cause of death, The Hollywood Reporter reported. 

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:47 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, best known for starring in the movie Toni Erdmann, has died at the age of 76.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF, German news agency dpa, and other media outlets in Austria and Germany reported the news on Tuesday without immediately detailing a cause of death, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria also tweeted that Simonischek, a member of its ensemble and an honorary member of the theater, had died overnight.

Simonischek regularly appeared at the Salzburg Festival, where he was known for playing the title role in the play Jedermann (Everyman), which the festival has put on regularly, numerous times. For his role in Maren Ade's 2016 oddball dramedy and Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann, opposite Sandra Huller, Simonischek won the German Film Award, or Lola, and the European Film Award for best actor.

Among others, he was also nominated for a London Critics Circle Film Awards, as well as a Toronto Film Critics Association Awards.
Simonischek won the prestigious Grimme Preis for German TV productions twice.

