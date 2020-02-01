हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shabana Azmi

Back home now, thank you for your prayers: Shabana Azmi after getting discharged from hospital

Shabana Azmi was admitted to the hospital after she met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on January 18.

Back home now, thank you for your prayers: Shabana Azmi after getting discharged from hospital

New Delhi: After being admitted to the hospital for almost 12 days, actor Shabana Azmi was discharged on Friday.

The actor was admitted to the hospital after she met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on January 18.

After reaching home in good health and spirits, Azmi took to Twitter to share the information with her fans and loved ones.

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I’m back home now. Thank you, Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I’m indebted and grateful," tweeted Azmi.

The 69-year-old actor also shared a picture of herself along with the tweet sporting her evergreen smile.

Earlier on January 18, the `Makdee` actor was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with the accident. Later the actor was shifted to Mumbai`s Kokilaben Hospital. Her husband renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar escaped without any major injuries.

