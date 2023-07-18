Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: 8 Intriguing Facts About The Birthday Girl

From starting her career as an assistant in Yash Raj Films (YRF) to making her acting debut with the production house in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of a dream. In her debut movie, she took the unconventional role of an overweight woman, Sandhya Verma. Since then, she has essayed unique characters in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Badhaai Do. On July 18, Bhumi turned a year older. To mark her 34th birthday, let’s take a look at a few interesting and unknown facts about the actress.

1. Stint with YRF: Before making her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant director at Yash Raj Films for around six years and assisted in films like Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year and Teen Patti.

2. Auditioning for Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Not many know that Bhumi Pednekar gave multiple auditions for her debut film and was finally chosen from among a hundred women who auditioned for the role.



cre Trending Stories

3. Watched her debut film over 40 times: Bhumi Pednekar once shared how she watched Dum Laga Ke Haisha not once but at least 45 times in local theatres.

4. Fan of Shah Rukh Khan: Bhumi has had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan. She once shared that she would love to work with him.

5. Climate activist: Bhumi Pednekar is a climate activist and has been engaging in environmental causes. On her 34th birthday, the actress also launched her own NGO committed to environmental conservation.

6. Used her first paycheck for her sister's education: Bhumi Pednekar used her first paycheck from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to pay off her her sister's school fees.

7. Watched Deshdrohi 100 times: One of the most surprising facts about the actress is that she has watched KRK's Deshdrohi almost 100 times.

8. Weight gain: Bhumi Pednekar underwent a remarkable transformation for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, putting on about 10-15 kg to play the character of Sandhya.