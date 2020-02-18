Bhumi Pednekar oozes oomph in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar's new bold avatar in ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's famous calendar for the year 2020 has set the internet on fire. The 'Patni Patni Aur Woh' star posted the picture of her calendar shoot on Instagram and received a thunderous response from industry peeps and fans.

She is oozing oomph posing in a bathtub. Check out how she brings in the summer heat for July 2020.

Dabboo Ratnani launches his famous and much-awaited calendar every year with some of the best from the industry gracing it. This year too Dabboo launched his celeb calendar 2020 amid much pomp and show last night.

On the work front, Bhumi has a few meaty projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati respectively.

Her last film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' managed to impress the audience. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday besides Bhumi in the lead roles.

Are you excited to watch Bhumi's upcoming line-up of movies?